Man gets life sentence in student’s killing

March 22, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A man convicted of the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced 30-year-old Brian Golsby in a Columbus courtroom Wednesday in 21-year-old Reagan Tokes’ death in 2017.

