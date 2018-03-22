Man gets life sentence in student’s killing
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A man convicted of the kidnapping, rape and killing of an Ohio State University student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A judge sentenced 30-year-old Brian Golsby in a Columbus courtroom Wednesday in 21-year-old Reagan Tokes’ death in 2017.
