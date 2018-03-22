Man faces charges involving 15-year-old

WARREN

Malik T. Williams, 21, of Solon, was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for an offense involving a Hubbard girl, 15, he took to Florida last summer.

Williams spent about 100 days in a Florida jail after he and the girl were found in Clearwater, Fla., in late August. She was reportedly in good condition. Her family reported her missing Aug. 13 after she ran away the night before.