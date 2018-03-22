Man faces charges involving 15-year-old
WARREN
Malik T. Williams, 21, of Solon, was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for an offense involving a Hubbard girl, 15, he took to Florida last summer.
Williams spent about 100 days in a Florida jail after he and the girl were found in Clearwater, Fla., in late August. She was reportedly in good condition. Her family reported her missing Aug. 13 after she ran away the night before.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 9, 2017 11:06 a.m.
Woman pleads not guilty in case of kidnapped Florida baby
- April 17, 2017 12:54 p.m.
80-year-old Poland man faces charges for touching girl
- April 18, 2017 midnight
Eighty-year-old Poland man arrested for gross sexual imposition
- August 25, 2017 1:22 p.m.
Missing Hubbard teen found in Florida, man in custody
- August 9, 2017 2:54 p.m.
DAMORE UPDATE | Girl testifies in Damore rape trial
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.