METRO DIGEST || Impact of parks

Impact of parks

CANFIELD

Ohio’s local parks’ operations and capital spending generated nearly $3.5 million in economic activity and supported about 30,000 jobs in 2015, according to a new report from the National Recreation and Park Association, Mill Creek MetroParks announced in a news release.

Ohio ranked among the top 10 states with the highest economic impact from local parks.

“This report demonstrates the vast economic impact of local parks nationwide, and for Ohio to be in the top 10 is very exciting,” said Aaron Young, MetroParks executive director.

City schools to keep traditional calendar

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will continue to follow a traditional calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

CEO Krish Mohip had considered moving to a balanced calendar but decided against it, according to a district news release.

A balanced calendar is one that maintains the same number of school days but spreads days off over the calendar year.

“I just think it would be too much of a change to implement for next school year,” he said in the release.

The staff was also surveyed, and 73 percent of the 602 respondents favored a traditional calendar. Students’ first day next school year will be Aug. 22. The last day is May 17 for seniors and May 22 for the rest of the student body.

The full 2018-19 district calendar is available at ycsd.org.

Suspected heroin found at elementary school

YOUNGSTOWN

A bag of suspected heroin was found on the grounds of an elementary school, according to a police report.

According to the report, a Boardman police officer was dispatched to Paul C. Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive Tuesday afternoon “in reference to possible contraband located on school grounds.”

A Youngstown police officer who works security at the school reported that a bag of suspected heroin was located in the parking lot. Youngstown School District officials said they do not believe any child was exposed.

Police removed the suspected drugs and logged the bag into evidence, according to the report.

Man faces charges involving 15-year-old

WARREN

Malik T. Williams, 21, of Solon, was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for an offense involving a Hubbard girl, 15, he took to Florida last summer.

Williams spent about 100 days in a Florida jail after he and the girl were found in Clearwater, Fla., in late August. She was reportedly in good condition. Her family reported her missing Aug. 13 after she ran away the night before.

Gunshots reported

WARREN

A 44-year-old city man reported that another man fired two gunshots toward his car on North Park Avenue Tuesday morning, but no one was injured.

Another city man, 22, said the suspect came to an apartment on Douglas Street Northwest at 11:30 a.m. and tried to punch him, so he held the suspect down.

When he let the suspect up, the suspect went to a vehicle, got out a handgun and fired it into the parking lot before leaving in a vehicle, the man said.

A man, 44, then followed the suspect’s vehicle north on North Park Avenue. The suspect put his hand out the window and fired twice toward the other vehicle, the victim said. The victim said the shooter turned left on North River Road and left the area.

Man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

WARREN

Mark Johnson, 59, of Lyntz Townline Road in Lordstown, pleaded guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition involving touching offenses against two girls – age 10 and 12 – last summer.

Johnson will be sentenced in about five weeks, after the county Adult Probation Department conducts a pre-sentence investigation. Johnson could get up to 18 months in prison on each count, but he also could get probation. He will be classified as a sex offender with registration requirements at the sheriff’s office for 15 years.

Wellness, Lunch & Learn at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s Wellness Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the multipurpose room, 505 Gypsy Lane, features a discussion by Hospice of the Valley personnel of the special type of home care for people with life-limiting illnesses, and how patients and their families can have more involvement and greater control in decisions relating to their plan of care.

To register, go online at jccyoungstown.org or call 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

Railroad safety bill

COLUMBUS

The Ohio House approved a bill, sponsored by state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, to improve safety by requiring drivers to stop for on-track equipment at railroad crossings.

“On-track equipment may not always look like a train, but these machines often present the same dangers,” said Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.

The bill would require drivers to watch, listen and potentially stop for approaching on-track equipment. Those who fail to do so would face similar penalties as those who violate train-railroad crossing law. The bill moves to the Senate.

Youngstown students to receive tennis lessons

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University men’s and women’s tennis teams and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley are exposing young students to the sport of tennis. Success After 6 students from the Youngstown Community School are receiving lessons every Friday through the end of the school year.

On Friday, they will work with YSU tennis teams at Boardman Tennis Center, 1223 W. Western Reserve Road.

Tennis became a big part of Success After 6 last summer, thanks to a grant with the United States Tennis Association and a partnership with the Jewish Community Center.

Through support from The Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and United Way, the tennis program will carry over into this summer.