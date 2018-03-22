House OKs $1.3 trillion spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — House has approved $1.3 trillion bill bolstering defense and domestic programs. The Senate must now act to avert government shutdown.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
