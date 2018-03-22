Gunshots reported

WARREN

A 44-year-old city man reported that another man fired two gunshots toward his car on North Park Avenue Tuesday morning, but no one was injured.

Another city man, 22, said the suspect came to an apartment on Douglas Street Northwest at 11:30 a.m. and tried to punch him, so he held the suspect down.

When he let the suspect up, the suspect went to a vehicle, got out a handgun and fired it into the parking lot before leaving in a vehicle, the man said.

A man, 44, then followed the suspect’s vehicle north on North Park Avenue. The suspect put his hand out the window and fired twice toward the other vehicle, the victim said. The victim said the shooter turned left on North River Road and left the area.