BREAKING: John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team

Gun stolen in Columbus recovered in car in Youngstown

March 22, 2018 at 10:24a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a stolen handgun following a Wednesday chase on the South Side.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a stolen car about 2:55 p.m. driven by D'Aundra M. Turner, who reports said is homeless, on Hillman Street.

Turner failed to stop and led police on a short chase, stopping in a yard on Falls Avenue and jumping out of the car. He was caught in the back yard of a vacant house.

Officers found a stolen .22-caliber handgun from Columbus in the car. Turner was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

