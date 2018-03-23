Feds want to seize cash, cars from ex-Braking Point exec

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize more than $2.8 million and several exotic cars from the former owner of Braking Point counseling center.

Paperwork filed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio said that the funds and cars were obtained from illegal acts on the part of Ryan Sheridan, including Medicare fraud, conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud and money laundering.

Although the motion says that the funds and cars came from illegal acts, neither Sheridan nor anyone else from Braking Point have been charged or indicted by federal authorities. Sheridan is also a downtown developer with several projects in the works.

The 53-page motion included allegations that Braking Point was providing treatment in beds not licensed by the state; that prescriptions of suboxone and other drugs under the name of a doctor at the facility were against regulations because the doctor told investigators he never ordered the drugs or picked them up in person; sloppy bookkeeping; that Sheridan wanted to make at least $100,000 a week and would yell if the facility did not make that amount; and that criminal histories for employees or drug screenings were never performed when they were hired.

Sheridan did not return a message seeking comment today.

