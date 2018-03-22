EU backs Britain against Russia over spy attack
MOSCOW (AP) — The 28 European Union leaders say "there is no plausible alternative explanation" for the nerve agent attack in Britain's Salisbury other than that Russia is "highly likely" responsible.
With a strong statement toward the Kremlin, the 27 leaders threw their weight behind British Prime Minister Theresa May, who contends Russia was responsible for the March 4 attack that left a Russian former spy and his daughter in critical condition.
The 28 leaders said at their summit they "will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities."
Lithuania has already said it is considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 15, 2018 midnight
Britain boots 23 Russian diplomats
- March 18, 2018 midnight
Russia expels 23 UK envoys, blames others for spy poisoning
- March 13, 2018 10:30 a.m.
Sanctions, cyberattack among possible UK moves on Russia
- March 16, 2018 9:25 a.m.
Weapons watchdog: Nerve agent never declared
- March 8, 2018 midnight
UK Police: Nerve agent used in attack on ex-spy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.