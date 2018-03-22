EU backs Britain against Russia over spy attack

MOSCOW (AP) — The 28 European Union leaders say "there is no plausible alternative explanation" for the nerve agent attack in Britain's Salisbury other than that Russia is "highly likely" responsible.

With a strong statement toward the Kremlin, the 27 leaders threw their weight behind British Prime Minister Theresa May, who contends Russia was responsible for the March 4 attack that left a Russian former spy and his daughter in critical condition.

The 28 leaders said at their summit they "will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities."

Lithuania has already said it is considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats.