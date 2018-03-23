Despite public concerns, company to drill 3 more wells near Btookfield homes

BROOKFIELD

Trustee Dan Suttles says he was hopeful the public’s concerns about tanker trucks hindering firetrucks and ambulances from getting out of the township fire hall on state Route 7 would have stopped additional injection wells from being approved.

“But I guess we were wrong,” Suttles said this week when he learned the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has approved three more wells for the site next to the Wyngate Manor manufactured home community about a mile north of Brookfield Center.

The site uses a driveway being built off Route 7 to the north and west of Wyngate Manor. It is just north of the fire station and just south of Merwin Chase Road.

The ODNR Division of Oil and Gas earlier approved construction of two wells on the site, but Highland Field Services has not yet begun to drill them.

Seneca Resources, parent company of Highland Field Services, said it “has been an active exploration and production company in the northeastern U.S. for more than 100 years.” Rob Boulware, Seneca spokesman, said: “Our commitment to responsible business operations is deeply rooted in six guiding principles: Safety, Environmental Stewardship, Community, Innovation, Satisfaction and Transparency. Every day, these principles help guide the planning and execution of our business activities. This project will reflect the same values.”

