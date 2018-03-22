City schools to keep traditional calendar

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will continue to follow a traditional calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

CEO Krish Mohip had considered moving to a balanced calendar but decided against it, according to a district news release.

A balanced calendar is one that maintains the same number of school days but spreads days off over the calendar year.

“I just think it would be too much of a change to implement for next school year,” he said in the release.

The staff was also surveyed, and 73 percent of the 602 respondents favored a traditional calendar. Students’ first day next school year will be Aug. 22. The last day is May 17 for seniors and May 22 for the rest of the student body.

The full 2018-19 district calendar is available at ycsd.org.