Austintown police make yet another prostitution arrest

AUSTINTOWN

An investigation into human trafficking and associated activities led police to arrest a woman on prostitution and drug charges Wednesday, according to a police report.

According to the report, an officer responded to an ad on a website used for escort services and arranged a meeting, with an agreed upon price of $180 for one hour.

The officer met the woman at a location in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road. The woman, identified as Shyane Duley, 20, of Warren, was arrested on charges of soliciting sex, possessing criminal tools, and possessing drug abuse instruments due to police finding a syringe in her bra, according to the report.

Police also stopped the vehicle which dropped her off and detained two males in the car.

Police reported finding a crack pipe with suspected drug residue in the vehicle.

One male, whose name was redacted from the report, was arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge.

Duley told police she was following the instructions of the males, and they had told her to go get the money and give it to them, in exchange for them buying clothes for her, according to the report.