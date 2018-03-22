Another storm clobbers Northeast

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Spring kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast as the fourth nor’easter in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some places Wednesday.

The first full day of the season included scenes of snow falling on blooming daffodils in suburban Philadelphia, New Yorkers twisting to fix blown-out umbrellas, tractor-trailers stuck on snowy highways and kids making their first snowman of spring.

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights, tens of thousands of customers lost power from West Virginia northward, and school districts throughout the Northeast called off classes ahead of the storm.