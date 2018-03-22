Two women arrested in Austintown for prostitution and drugs

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested two people on prostitution- and drug-related charges early Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers assigned to investigate activities associated with human trafficking in the township responded to an ad on a website used for escort services.

Officers arranged a meeting with two women in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road, according to the report. Before the meeting, a price of $300 was set, police said.

When they arrived at the location, police arrested Kelli Ketterer, 37, listed as homeless, and Erica Kent, 41, of Youngstown.

According to court records, Ketterer is charged with possessing criminal tools, soliciting and a drug paraphernalia offense. Kent is charged with drug abuse, possessing criminal tools and soliciting.

Police said they found a crack pipe with suspected drug residue, condoms and other drug-related items in Ketterer’s purse, and suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction – without a valid prescription – in Kent’s purse.