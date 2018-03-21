YSU prof decries award without funding for women's center
A Youngstown State University professor said he doesn’t feel deserving of an award based on what seems to be a failing attempt at promoting diversity.
The award honors faculty, staff and administrators who are leaders in diversity and inclusion.
Michael Jerryson, YSU philosophy and religious studies associate professor and Campus Leadership Award winner, said his selection for the award comes after his role in getting a women’s center started on campus.
Since the administration’s pledge in August to provide an assistant director and a space to locate the women’s center, neither has happened.
“I’m proud of the work people are trying to do and I’m proud of the people on board trying to make due with very little resources they have, but I just wish administration, instead of promoting this Diversity Leadership dinner, would’ve put more money actually into diversity,” he said. “If my award is based upon the women’s center, I’m getting an award on something not being funded ... This is another example of failed shared governance.”
Provost Martin Abraham said he applauds Jerryson’s passion and encourages him to continue advocating for the women’s center.
