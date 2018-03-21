Youngstown Flea to host community meet-up

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Flea will host “Movers + Shakers: A Community Meetup for Creatives” at The Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St., from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Featured speakers will be Bergen Giordani of One Hot Cookie, Matt Campbell of Branch Street Coffee Roaster, Melissa Smith of 1820 House Candles, Dennis Schiraldi of DOYO Live, Marisa Sergi of RedHead Wine and Deanna Fusillo of SassyGirl Media. Additional guest invites include Youngstown Mayor Jamael ‘Tito’ Brown and city councilman Julius Oliver. Billed as a provocative and candid meet-up for dreamers, doers and entrepreneurs, the event hopes to give creative peopple the practical tools and outside-of-the-box inspiration to achieve their goals. Admission is free, but tickets are required. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/movers-shakers-a-community-meetup-for-creatives-tickets-39355862444.