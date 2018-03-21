Youngstown council delays 2 road projects to help struggling budget
YOUNGSTOWN — City council approved a plan tonight to postpone the resurfacing of two main streets until next year in order to not spend $196,000 from its struggling general fund.
The general fund is projected to be balanced after a series of cuts. Council will vote Monday on the finalized budget.
One of those cuts is pushing back a $980,000 project to resurface Himrod Avenue from Lane Avenue to Oak Street on the East Side and Indianola Avenue from Market Street to South Avenue on the South Side.
The city is currently responsible for 20 percent of the project – $196,000 – with federal funding paying for the rest.
The work won’t be done until 2019, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.
By waiting a year, the city could be eligible for a state grant that would pay for its share of the project’s cost, Shasho said.
