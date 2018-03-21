Water rates to rise

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips will raise water rates in the city beginning April 1.

The city’s current water usage rate, $4.50 per thousand gallons usage, will increase to $6.50 per thousand gallons usage. Phillips said the increases were recommended by state auditors to help fund repairs to the water plant and to help the city “catch up” after failing to raise water rates for 20 years at a rate consistent with inflation. Phillips expects the increases to generate $316,584 in additional revenue.