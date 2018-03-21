Harding High School staff member accused of sexual battery

Staff report

WARREN

Police continued their investigation Tuesday into an allegation a Warren G. Harding High School staff member committed sexual battery against a 16-year-old female student at the high school.

Capt. Rob Massucci of the Warren Police Department declined to comment on the case or explain why it is being labeled sexual battery rather than some of the other terms used to describe alleged sex offenses such as rape or gross sexual imposition.

School officials said Tuesday they contacted the police department last week after learning of the allegation.

Police began an investigation Friday.

Virginia Shank, school district spokeswoman, said she did not know whether the staff member is a teacher.

The staff member was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday because of the allegation, she said.

A police report says the allegation is of sexual battery, a felony.

According to state law, sexual battery is when an offender coerces the other person to submit to sexual conduct.