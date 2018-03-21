Two women busted in Austintown for prostitution and drugs

Police arrested two people on prostitution- and drug-related charges early this morning, according to a police report.

According to the report, officers assigned to investigate activities associated with human trafficking in the township responded to an ad on a website used for escort services.

Officers arranged a meeting with two women in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road, according to the report. Before the meeting, a price of $300 was set, police said.

When they arrived at the location, police arrested Kelli Ketterer, 37, listed as homeless, and Erica Kent, 41, of Youngstown on charges related to prostitution and drugs and paraphernalia police said they found on them.