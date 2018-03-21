Tempers flare again between Fuda, Polivka

WARREN — Tension between Trumbull County commissioners Frank Fuda and Dan Polivka flared up again today during a vote on whether to create a new position in the Trumbull County Building Inspection Department.

A current worker in the department would be moved to the new position and an additional person would be hired to replace him. The job would be to handle code enforcement, a job shared by several people now as part of other duties.

Fuda asked for the vote to be tabled for a week so that he could discuss the issue further with Mike Sliwinski, chief building official. P

olivka said Sliwinski first raised the issue months ago.

Polivka then raised several issues from the past, such as county taxes and the hiring of someone who had a criminal record.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa, meanwhile, said "I have faith in my department heads," and said he supports what Sliwinski is trying to do to bring in additional revenue.

Polivka and Cantalamessa approved the new position, Fuda voted no, so it was approved.