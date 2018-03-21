Suspected heroin found in Bunn Elementary school parking lot


Published March 21, 2018 at 2:34 p.m.
Updated March 21, 2018 at 2:45 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A bag of suspected heroin was found on the grounds of an elementary school, according to a police report. 

According to the report, a township police officer was dispatched to Paul C. Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive Tuesday afternoon “in reference to possible contraband located on school grounds.”

A Youngstown police officer who works security at the school reported that a bag of suspected heroin was located in the parking lot. Youngstown City School District officials said they do not believe any child was exposed.

Police removed the suspected drugs and logged the bag into evidence, according to the report. 

