A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

March 17

Burglary: Took place in the 2200 block of Lyon Boulevard. Numerous pieces of jewelry were missing.

March 18

Burglary: To a residence in the 3900 block of New Castle Road through a side door. Stolen were two motorcycles and a four-wheel vehicle, amounting to a $31,000 loss.

March 19

Identity fraud: A Poland man found out someone had opened a fraudulent account, resulting in a $1,300 loss for him.

BOARDMAN

March 16

Criminal damaging: A Gillian Lane man saw that someone in a vehicle had run over his trash can.

Drugs: Officers in the 7400 block of Glenwood Avenue pulled over and charged Melissa A. Manley, 35, of Boardman, with possessing drug-abuse instruments, related to a search warrant at her Brookfield Avenue residence.

Theft: Struthers police handed Norma J. Esposito, 68, to Boardman authorities. Esposito, of Riley Avenue, Struthers, was charged with stealing $200 worth of earrings March 11 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Arrest: A vehicle check on Southern Boulevard led to the arrest of Ashley M. Del Leon, 29, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of obstructing official business after police alleged Del Leon had provided intentionally misleading information during a Dec. 30, 2017, investigation of an illegally parked vehicle at a township bowling establishment.

Criminal mischief: A Bristlewood Drive man reported several bags of leaves, sticks and other debris had been dumped and scattered in his yard.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Southern Boulevard resulted in a felony drug-abuse charge against Jarvis S. Sanders, 37, of Gordon Street, Campbell. Sanders had in his pocket a bag that contained Xanex pills with no prescription, a report said.

Theft: A man discovered a hammer drill and a sweeper missing from his Shields Road apartment.

Theft: Police charged Mariah L. Jordan, 25, of West Heights Boulevard, Youngstown, with intentionally failing to self-scan $85 worth of baby clothing while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Michelle L. O’Donahue, 44, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $509 worth of merchandise that included clothing from Kohl’s.

March 17

Arrest: Officers responded to a possible underage party on Alverne Drive before charging a 17-year-old Poland boy with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Citation: Authorities manning an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint at Market Street and Overhill Road cited Javone Q.M. Provitt, 21, of Wick Street Southeast, Warren, on a charge of having a bag of suspected marijuana.

Drugs: Alonzo J. Clark, 22, of West Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, faced a felony charge of trafficking in drugs after he was stopped in a sobriety checkpoint at Market Street and Overhill Road. Clark had a bag with eight individually wrapped bags of suspected marijuana he admitted he sells for $10 per bag, police alleged.

Assault/aggravated menacing: A township man told police that during an altercation at a South Avenue big-box store, another man pushed him, then threatened to kill the accuser, apparently after the victim cursed and pointed his finger at the second man’s wife who had stepped between them.

Theft: A Poland woman reported a $160 pair of her child’s shoes was stolen from near a concession area at a Tiffany Boulevard business.

Burglary/auto theft: To an apartment in the 5100 block of Shields Road via the front door, from which a series of personal checks was taken. The burglar also reportedly stole the victim’s 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Citation: Authorities at an OVI checkpoint at Market Street and Overhill Road cited Tyree M. Tarver, 20, of Ohio Avenue, Youngstown, on a marijuana-possession charge.

Criminal damaging: After pulling him over near Brookwood Road, officers took Javon L. Williams, 25, into custody. Williams, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown warrant charging him with criminal damaging.

Drugs: After stopping their car near Doral Drive, authorities charged Joshua D. Baker, 35, and Eileen M. Schmidt, 47, both of Park Avenue, East Palestine, with drug abuse as well as possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Baker, who also was wanted on a warrant, had a bag with one over-the-counter pill for which he had no prescription, a hypodermic needle and a spoon with burn marks common in drug use; Schmidt had two suspected crack-cocaine pipes, two paper bindles of suspected cocaine and a bag of suspected cocaine, police alleged.

Theft: A man discovered his wallet missing while patronizing a South Avenue grocery store.

Burglary: Someone forcibly entered a home in the 1800 block of Lynn Mar Avenue via a rear door, though it was undetermined if anything was taken.

Domestic violence: Authorities phone booked Justin J. Harrison, 30, of Saranac Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats after his girlfriend alleged Harrison had assaulted and threatened her at a restaurant just off U.S. Route 224.

Arrest: Police on Market Street pulled over then charged Roger A. Kennedy of Vienna Avenue, Niles, with operating a vehicle impaired. Kennedy, 56, registered a 0.084 blood-alcohol content, which is slightly higher than Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a shed in the 900 block of Pearson Circle, though it appeared nothing was stolen.

Citation: Police responded to an argument at a Willow Drive residence, where they wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Cindy J. Campbell, 52, of Willow, Boardman, with disorderly conduct. Campbell, who was intoxicated, caused a scene, a report said.

March 18

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks authorities arrested William F. Farragher, 63, of Griswold Drive, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Farragher was then transported to the Boardman Police Department to be given a Breathalyzer test, but refused to provide a breath sample, a report showed.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 5500 block of West Boulevard through a rear sliding-glass door, though it appeared nothing was missing.

Drugs: Sheldon M. McCallum of Peace Avenue, Warren, was charged with drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia after having been pulled over near Market Street. McCallum, 27, had a bag of suspected marijuana and a scale, a report said.

Drugs: Police conducting a traffic stop near Indianola Road charged Ryan M. Horschar, 21, of East Main Street, Washingtonville, with possessing drug-abuse instruments after alleging Horschar had a hypodermic needle and a bowl with suspected marijuana residue.

March 19

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Road to handle a complaint regarding a possibly intoxicated man, where they charged Terry L. Lascola Jr., 35, with disorderly conduct. Lascola, of Donley Drive, New Castle, Pa., engaged in loud, disruptive behavior, then failed to desist, authorities alleged.

Assault: An Afton Avenue woman alleged her boyfriend had grabbed and choked her during an argument about their relationship.

Criminal damaging: Bruce L. Meyers, 23, who listed addresses on Marion Street in Struthers and West Avondale Avenue in Youngstown, surrendered on a criminal-damaging charge. Earlier this month, a property manager with Travelers Inn, 6110 Market St., entered the room in which Meyers had stayed and discovered a TV was forcibly removed from a wall and other damage that came to $673, a report stated.

Theft: Terry L. Carter, 58, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of seven packages of men’s socks from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Domestic violence: Christian M.R. Elford, 21, of Leighton Avenue, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his fiancée alleged that during an argument, Elford had grabbed her arm and shoved her into a wall. He also ripped a phone from the accuser’s hands as she tried to call 911, a report showed.

Theft: Officers charged Roy R. Mauro, 80, of Grandview Road, Lake Milton, with stealing 11 items, including pork chops, from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

Citation: An unattended vehicle in the 7100 block of Market Street caught officers’ attention before they handed a minor-misdemeanor citation to Kenny C. McClelland Jr., 28, charging the Alliance man with having pieces of suspected marijuana in an electronic smoking device.

Indecency: An employee with a Boardman-Canfield Road care facility alleged a co-worker had pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her.

Theft/unauthorized use of a vehicle: A man who reported two pieces of jewelry stolen from his Argyle Avenue home also found out a 2016 Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle he had loaned another person was in an accident in Coitsville.

Theft/forgery: A Roche Way woman discovered a man had stolen and forged three of her checks, evidently to pay his bills.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $200 worth of baby clothing from Burlington Coats.

Theft: An Arden Boulevard woman alleged her former boyfriend removed three firearms from a safe in her residence.

Arrest: Oksana K. Wajda, 28, who listed Youngstown addresses on Cambridge and Overland avenues, was arrested during a traffic stop on Southern Boulevard. She was wanted on a probation-violation warrant from Liberty Township.

Stolen property: A customer found a purse that was left at Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., and reportedly contained Ohio identification cards thought to have been stolen from several people.