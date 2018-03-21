SNOW STORM | Good morning, this doesn't look like spring

YOUNGSTOWN

Meteorologically speaking, your drive to work stunk.

State Route 11 south from state Route 305 to state Route 711 was snow-covered but passable, with traffic moving slow and no cars off the road or accidents.

Interstate 680 south from state Route 711 to the Glenwood Avenue exit was also snow covered. Plows were out on those roads.

Plows were out and about in downtown Youngstown though Front Street was ... the usual.

Roads from Hubbard into Youngstown "were not even touched, couldn't even see the edge of the road, couldn't go over 25," one motorist said. "For the first time in my life, the side roads were better than the main ones."