Senate honors Justin Leo, partner Mat Jamison for service on night of fatal shooting

COLUMBUS

The Leo family and Girard Mayor James Melfi went to the Ohio Statehouse today for a presentation honoring Justin Leo, slain Girard Officer.

State Sen. Sean O’Brien presented the Senate Condolence Resolution 324, which was Justin Leo’s badge number.

“On behalf of the Senate, it’s a small token but we want you to know he will always be remembered for his service, his duty and his dedication to the community and state,” O’Brien said.

David Leo, Justin’s father, thanked all the law enforcement officers for their work, and everyone who kept his family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Our community over the last months has shown us so much love and appreciation, everyday they support us. When we sent our son to work everyday I would always tell him to make good choices, brush your teeth and be safe,” he said.

Melfi said he knew Justin Leo when he was a young man, coaching children in sports, and will never forget when he was hired him as a police officer, after he finished first on his police test.

“Our community lost a great young man but once again we must always think of the role our police officers play in our society and how important that role is,” Melfi said.

Mat Jamison, a Girard officer, was given a citation by O’Brien, who acknowledged him as Leo’s partner the night of the fatal shooting.

“Due to his heroic actions that day, he saved countless lives and put a stop to the domestic violence,” O’Brien said.