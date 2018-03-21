The Red Zone kicks off Youth Summer Enrichment with early registration

YOUNGSTOWN

The Red Zone, a youth and adult behavioral health agency, is kicking off their TRZ Summer Day Camp programs for youth ages 5-15 years old with an early registration opportunity for parents and guardians at The Red Zone, located at 209 West Woodland Ave., today from 3 to 6 p.m.

All early registrants will receive one free TRZ T-shirt and be placed into a raffle where two selected students will receive full scholarships for the entire 10-week program.

TRZ understands summer is a time for fun and excitement, however, for the estimated 60K families living below the poverty level in the area, access to camps, summer jobs and sports are often either too expensive or not readily available. The lack of high-quality and engaging summer programming means youth may not have a safe place to go while their parents are at work.

“The summer season can be the most vulnerable time for some of our youth. By providing access to positive activities, we are steering youth away from potential violence and keeping them engaged,” said founder Maurice Clarett.

Driven by our mission to provide access to more opportunities in the communities we serve, TRZ is offering parents and/or guardians the chance for early enrollment, which will include the following:

Passport to Fun Summer Day Camp- This 10-week program is open to the public and requires weekly registration. Each week participants will explore the customs and traditions of new cultures from across the globe.

The second half of the program is reserved for TRZ-enrolled clients only.

With limited space, TRZ strongly encourages parents and/or guardians to take advantage of early registration to reserve their child’s spot. As a partnering program of Ohio’s Early Care and Education programs, qualifying participants will receive financial subsidies.