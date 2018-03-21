Port Authority continues support of Air Base

WARREN

The Western Reserve Port Authority approved an additional three years worth of support for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce-led committee that works to keep the local Air Force Reserve base viable and open.

The port authority board asked a few questions Wednesday first about the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission and how it spends the $25,000 a year the port authority provides.

The authority first approved the money for three years when the commission was formed in 2015.

“I think the $25,000 we spend is the best money we could have spent,” authority member Ron Klingle said. If the federal government eliminates the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, “we [the airport and port authority] go with it.”

Member Sam Covelli, who first raised the question, said he agreed with Klingle. “When I brought it up, I just want to know exactly where the money is going, that’s all,” Covelli said.

Atty. Vito Abruzzino, commission director, said base closures typically occur on the “back end of a lame-duck president,” so if President Donald Trump were re-elected, he would be a lame duck and probably initiate a study of bases in 2023 with closures occurring near 2024.

