Phantoms select Justin Leo as this year's Hometown Hero

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Phantoms Hockey team selected slain Girard police officer Justin Leo as this year’s Hometown Hero.

The team will host their Hometown Hero game on April 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the Covelli Centre. Three dollars from each ticket will go to the National Association of the Wolves scholarship fund, which will award four Girard students in May with $5,000 scholarships in Justin’s memory.

Justin’s mother and father, Pat and David, will drop the puck for the event and a montage celebrating Justin will be presented.

Contact Shane Stout, Phantoms vice president of sales and service, at 330-746-5188 for ticket and event information.

Justin is also being honored at the Ohio Statehouse today with a presentation by Senator Sean O’Brien, D-32nd. You can watch the live stream at www.ohiochannel.org.