Ohio Senate OKs $2.6B state capital budget, money for Valley

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Senate today approved the $2.6 billion state capital budget that includes about $17.5 million in projects for the Mahoning Valley.

Most of the money –$14.6 million – is going to Youngstown State University. That includes $4 million to YSU to help fund the Mahoning Valley Innovation Center and Commercialization Center, which will be housed in the former Mahoning County misdemeanant jail on West Commerce Street in Youngstown. The center will be a shared resource training center that will include all academic disciplines and innovations.

Other YSU projects to receive funding include $2.3 million to renovate and expand the Physical Therapy program at Cushwa Hall, $1.75 million for structural improvements to Ward Beecher Science Hall, and $1.5 million to renovate a pedestrian bridge over Wick Avenue.

The Ohio House approved the bill earlier this month. It goes to Gov. John Kasich for his approval.