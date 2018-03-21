Nixon's entry into NY gov's race put gay rights in spotlight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There's one issue in New York's already tense governor's Democratic primary race on which the candidates unquestionably share common ground and deep histories: gay rights.

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon is bidding to become the first openly gay person to hold the state's highest office. Two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo has enjoyed strong support from the gay community for being a driving force behind the 2011 legislation that allowed same-sex couples to wed.

For now, Nixon's entry into the race this week hasn't appeared to shake Cuomo's support among major gay-rights advocates and groups, both nationally and in New York.

Many say they are either sticking with Cuomo or staying neutral, noting that LGBT issues are important but not the only factor to consider in choosing a candidate.