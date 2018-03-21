Leo Brown, 1st black Ohio State football captain, dies at 84
COLUMBUS (AP) — Leo Brown, Ohio State's first black football captain, has died. He was 84.
Ohio State confirmed the death today through Brown's nephew, Henry Brown, saying the former football player died last weekend at his home in Lakewood, Colo.
Brown was a two-way end for the Buckeyes, captaining coach Woody Hayes' 1957 national championship team. From Portsmouth, Ohio, Brown also played on Ohio State's 1955 Big Ten championship team and the 1956 team that set a Big Ten mark with 17 consecutive conference victories.
He became an oral surgeon in the Air Force, retiring as a colonel after 20 years.
Services will be Monday, with a military burial in Denver.
