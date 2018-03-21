Job fair at NCST
NEW CASTLE, PA.
The New Castle School of Trades will have a job fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the main campus, 4117 Pulaski Road.
The job fair is open to the public. More than 50 companies from Ohio and Pennsylvania will be on hand to meet with applicants, who are encouraged to bring identification and a resume.
For information, visit the website ncstrades.edu or call the school’s main campus at 800-837-8299.
