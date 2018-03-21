Group to host forum
LOWELLVILLE
Mount Carmel Society, 102 Washington St., will host a free forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a Democratic candidate for governor, will be the guest speaker. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available for free.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2017 8:33 a.m.
League of Women Voters to host forum
- March 19, 2017 10:12 a.m.
GARDEN CLUBS
- February 24, 2017 8:47 a.m.
Discussion planned for eating disorders
- February 15, 2018 midnight
Senior living forum
- October 23, 2017 9 a.m.
Springfield Optimists hosts candidates forum Thursday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.