Group to host forum

March 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

LOWELLVILLE

Mount Carmel Society, 102 Washington St., will host a free forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a Democratic candidate for governor, will be the guest speaker. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available for free.

