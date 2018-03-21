Funds for YSU center

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University has been awarded a $636,751 state RAPIDS, Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program award to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for industrial maintenance training programs in the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center under development in downtown Youngstown at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West Commerce Street, formerly owned by Mahoning County.

The state has proposed $4 million in capital funding for the center in 2019-20, in addition to $3 million in state capital allocations in 2018-19.

YSU has also received $1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission and $2 million from the U.S. Department of Economic Development for the project.

The university will raise an additional $14 million through an ongoing capital campaign led by the YSU Foundation.