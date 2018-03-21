Fire forces evacuation

HERMITAGE, PA.

Several residents of the Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive jumped off or were rescued by fire department ladder trucks from second-story balconies to escape a fire that began about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said 16 apartments were affected by the fire, and three residents were taken to a hospital, two of whom were treated for smoke inhalation and one for a minor burn, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor and traveled to the second floor. The cause is unknown. The state fire marshal was called to the scene. All residents were evacuated for at least the night.