Fire forces evacuation
HERMITAGE, PA.
Several residents of the Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive jumped off or were rescued by fire department ladder trucks from second-story balconies to escape a fire that began about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said 16 apartments were affected by the fire, and three residents were taken to a hospital, two of whom were treated for smoke inhalation and one for a minor burn, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Authorities say the fire started on the first floor and traveled to the second floor. The cause is unknown. The state fire marshal was called to the scene. All residents were evacuated for at least the night.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 4, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Frozen pipes cause evacuation of Wick Tower Suites
- January 3, 2018 8:30 p.m.
Frozen pipes cause evacuation of Wick Tower Suites in downtown Youngstown
- January 5, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Tenants allowed back into their apartments Thursday afternoon
- June 23, 2017 6:51 p.m.
London council evacuates residents amid fire safety concerns
- January 4, 2018 7:57 p.m.
Wick Tower Suites firefighting systems repaired, tenants return
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.