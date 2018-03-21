Drug program set

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District, in partnership with On Demand Drug Testing & Work Solutions, invites the public to attend the Drugs Destroying Futures program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive. The event is free.

Dr. Drew Edwards, an expert in addictive disease and behavioral medicine, will talk to parents about engaging in conversation, learning to identify warning signs and discovering preventive programs to protect their child’s future.