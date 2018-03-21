Drug program set
AUSTINTOWN
Austintown School District, in partnership with On Demand Drug Testing & Work Solutions, invites the public to attend the Drugs Destroying Futures program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive. The event is free.
Dr. Drew Edwards, an expert in addictive disease and behavioral medicine, will talk to parents about engaging in conversation, learning to identify warning signs and discovering preventive programs to protect their child’s future.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 19, 2018 midnight
School to offer drug prevention program
- December 22, 2017 8:37 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- August 19, 2016 9:38 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- December 16, 2016 8:18 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
- September 30, 2016 9:34 a.m.
CLUB CALENDAR
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.