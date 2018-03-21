Cleveland man faces numerous charges after arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A Cleveland man faces numerous charges after police responded to a call about a fight involving a gun Tuesday night, according to a police report.

According to the report, police were dispatched to an address in the 30 block of Wilda Avenue about 7:50 p.m. Police arrived to find an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives holding a suspect at gunpoint. Police also found a pistol on the hood of a car parked in the driveway, according to the report.

Police relieved the ATF agent and took custody of the suspect, identified as Herbert Beard, 22. They reported finding numerous bags of suspected marijuana in his possession and said he appeared to be intoxicated.

A woman told police Beard had assaulted her and another woman at her residence, and a neighbor said he witnessed the same thing. The neighbor, a gun owner with a valid permit, drew his pistol on Beard and ordered him to the ground, he told police. The ATF agent then arrived on scene and ordered the neighbor to put his gun down, which he did.

Beard faces domestic violence, drug trafficking, assault, and aggravated- menacing charges, according to the report.