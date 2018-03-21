Boardman Park unveils plan for new 5-part historic district
BOARDMAN
Boardman Park unveiled a master plan for a district that will pay homage to a historic part of the township.
A planning committee made up of community members came together with architects and park leaders to come up with a vision for the Southern Park Historic District, which will encompass the Southern Park Stables and a homestead donated to the township by Clarence and Rose Smith.
“We want spaces that are suitable for all members of the community, no matter what walk of life, and accessible to everyone in this community,” park Commissioner Joyce Mistovich said Wednesday.
The plans, which were designed by architects Ronald Faniro and Frank Rulli Jr., feature five main components – Southern Park Stables, Washington Parkette, Southern Park Promenade Nature’s Playground, Cultural Grove and the Smith Family Homestead. All are located on or near Washington Boulevard.
Read more about the project in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 13, 2012 11:26 a.m.
Soldiers Monuments in the Valley
- January 19, 2018 midnight
Future of Boardman is in hands, minds of residents
- August 25, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Boardman plans memorial to safety-service workers
- December 3, 2017 12:03 a.m.
BOARDMAN Scarsella will lecture about McGuffey at library
- January 15, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Boardman officials seeks public input on new township zoning plan
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.