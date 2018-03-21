Boardman Park unveils plan for new 5-part historic district

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park unveiled a master plan for a district that will pay homage to a historic part of the township.

A planning committee made up of community members came together with architects and park leaders to come up with a vision for the Southern Park Historic District, which will encompass the Southern Park Stables and a homestead donated to the township by Clarence and Rose Smith.

“We want spaces that are suitable for all members of the community, no matter what walk of life, and accessible to everyone in this community,” park Commissioner Joyce Mistovich said Wednesday.

The plans, which were designed by architects Ronald Faniro and Frank Rulli Jr., feature five main components – Southern Park Stables, Washington Parkette, Southern Park Promenade Nature’s Playground, Cultural Grove and the Smith Family Homestead. All are located on or near Washington Boulevard.

