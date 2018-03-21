Attack at Target

NILES

Chance S. Marshall, 18, of West Park Avenue was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on one count of felonious assault, accused of causing a cut to a loss-prevention officer at the Target store in Eastwood Mall at 8:06 p.m. March 9.

The officer told dispatchers he was escorting males from the store after he kicked them out, and they “jumped’ him. He said he was bleeding from the mouth but did not want an ambulance.

No plea was required. Marshall remains in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Christopher L. Carpenter Jr., 18, of Sheridan Avenue in Niles, pleaded no contest March 12 to misdemeanor obstruction of official business in the incident, was found guilty, and paid $398 in a fine and court costs.