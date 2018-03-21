Animal fundraiser

March 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Family Video, 4385 Kirk Road, will host “Somebunny to Love,” a Legacy Dog Rescue and F5RS fundraising event.

The event, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, includes rescue rabbits and baked goods. A 4x6 photo taken with a rescue rabbit will cost $8. Attendees are asked not to bring their dogs.

More Digest on A4

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900