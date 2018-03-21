Animal fundraiser
AUSTINTOWN
Family Video, 4385 Kirk Road, will host “Somebunny to Love,” a Legacy Dog Rescue and F5RS fundraising event.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, includes rescue rabbits and baked goods. A 4x6 photo taken with a rescue rabbit will cost $8. Attendees are asked not to bring their dogs.
