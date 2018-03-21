Ag aquatics seminar

CANFIELD

An educational and informative seminar focusing on hobby, sportsman and agricultural aquatics, pond and lake site development, and the various species to stock will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Road.

An optional lunch will be provided for a $5 donation to On Target Outfitters.

RSVP by contacting the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-740-7995 or askSWCD@mahoningcountyoh.gov.