Ag aquatics seminar
CANFIELD
An educational and informative seminar focusing on hobby, sportsman and agricultural aquatics, pond and lake site development, and the various species to stock will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Road.
An optional lunch will be provided for a $5 donation to On Target Outfitters.
RSVP by contacting the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-740-7995 or askSWCD@mahoningcountyoh.gov.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 11, 2018 midnight
Boardman schools to sponsor meeting
- January 8, 2018 midnight
Weathersfield fire
- April 15, 2017 midnight
Easter sunrise service
- May 8, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Wildlife attraction seminar set
- April 29, 2017 midnight
High-power match
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.