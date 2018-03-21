3 Boardman restaurants participating in Miracle Meals fundraiser

BOARDMAN — Three Boardman restaurants are participating in Miracle Meals fundraisers to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley select dates in March and April.

Customers need to present an event flier at the restaurant in order for the hospital to be eligible for the donation.

Participating restaurants are: Texas Roadhouse, 1221 Boardman-Poland Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 525 Boardman-Poland Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7; and BJ’s Brewhouse, 7327 Market St., from 1 to 11 p.m. April 12.

All funds raised at these events stays in the Valley to benefit local children.

For information, visit www.akronchildrens.org/events or contact Sarah Podolan at spodolan@akronchildrens.org or call 330-746-8714.