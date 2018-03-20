YSU Foundation gifts

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation recently received three major gifts totaling $450,000 as part of its historic $100 million “We See Tomorrow” capital fundraising campaign.

John and Melissa Masternick have donated $250,000 to name the Masternick Family Respiratory Care Laboratory in Cushwa Hall.

The university also received gifts to name the radio booths in the new Constantini Multimedia Center at Stambaugh Stadium. Dennis and Janet Haines gifted $100,000 and Lee Hively, a 1974 YSU graduate, donated $100,000.

For information on the campaign or to make a gift, visit YSUFoundation.org or call 330-941-3211.