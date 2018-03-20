Writer to discuss book
YOUNGSTOWN
Writer and lecturer Norman G. Finkelstein will discuss his new book, “Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom,” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University. The presentation is free.
Finkelstein earned a doctorate degree from Princeton University’s Politics Department in 1988.
He has published several books, including, “The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering.” His books have been translated into more than 50 foreign editions. For information, call 330-941-3448.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 12, 2017 5:49 p.m.
BOOKS DIGEST
- April 9, 2017 2:13 p.m.
BOOKS DIGEST
- December 8, 2016 midnight
Two international writers visit Youngstown schools
- September 25, 2016 10:30 a.m.
Book discussion set for Tuesday
- October 2, 2016 midnight
Acclaimed writers will read from works
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.