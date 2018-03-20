Writer to discuss book

YOUNGSTOWN

Writer and lecturer Norman G. Finkelstein will discuss his new book, “Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom,” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University. The presentation is free.

Finkelstein earned a doctorate degree from Princeton University’s Politics Department in 1988.

He has published several books, including, “The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering.” His books have been translated into more than 50 foreign editions. For information, call 330-941-3448.