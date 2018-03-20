WEATHER UPDATE | 1 to 4 inches, depending on where you live
YOUNGSTOWN — About 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected tonight and early Wednesday, depending on where you are in the Mahoning Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Northern Trumbull County, which usually gets the worst of the snow, is likely to be spared during this storm and get only an inch, said Mark Adams, a NWS meteorologist in Cleveland.
Southeast Mahoning County could see as much as four inches of snow, he said.
The snow is expected to start falling after 9 p.m. tonight and taper off by Wednesday morning, according to the weather service’s forecast.
