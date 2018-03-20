US student found dead in Bermuda

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA

A Pennsylvania college student who disappeared after a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead Monday after an intensive search of the British island territory.

Searchers found the body of Mark Dombroski, 19, at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park not far from where he was last seen walking by himself on CCTV footage, officials with the Bermuda Police Service said at a news conference.

A cause of death was not released but forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found, said Acting Commissioner James Howard.

Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament. He disappeared early Sunday.

Associated Press

