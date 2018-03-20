US student found dead in Bermuda
HAMILTON, BERMUDA
A Pennsylvania college student who disappeared after a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead Monday after an intensive search of the British island territory.
Searchers found the body of Mark Dombroski, 19, at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park not far from where he was last seen walking by himself on CCTV footage, officials with the Bermuda Police Service said at a news conference.
A cause of death was not released but forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found, said Acting Commissioner James Howard.
Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament. He disappeared early Sunday.
Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- October 14, 2016 midnight
Hurricane Nicole lashes Bermuda
- October 12, 2016 9:26 p.m.
Bermuda braces for hit from 'Nicole,' a Cat 3 hurricane
- July 11, 2017 5:17 p.m.
Facebook video prompts search for missing student’s body
- February 7, 2018 9:01 a.m.
Death ruled homicide
- October 4, 2016 midnight
Oddly enough
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.