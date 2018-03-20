Elections board allows former Republican Party chairman to remain on ballot

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections ruled 2-1 Monday to allow former county Republican Party chairman Randy Law to remain on the Republican primary ballot for three positions, including state representative for the 64th District.

The board deliberated in a closed meeting for about 30 minutes before voting. Democrats Mark Alberini and Diana Marchese voted to keep Law on the ballot, and Republican Kathi Creed voted to have him removed.

Alberini said before the vote that board members had “considerable doubt how much time Mr. Law actually lives at the residence” on Clemmens Avenue Northwest that he uses as his legal address. But under Ohio law, “What matters is where you intend to return,” Alberini said.

Three people filed a challenge of Law’s residency, prompting a hearing. Testimony at the hearing suggested that some of the utilities at the Clemmens residence had been off more than a year.

The fourth board of elections member, Ron Knight, a Republican, abstained from voting or deliberating with the board because he is also a candidate for state central committee for the 32nd District, one of the positions involved.

The other positions are the Republican nomination for 64th District Ohio House of Representatives and the county central committee position for Ward 1G in Warren.