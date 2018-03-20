Truck driving groups sue over Pa. Turnpike toll increases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.
The lawsuit filed Thursday claims the increases violate federal commerce law and hinder a citizen’s constitutional right to travel. The group says money collected from tolls is being used on projects unrelated to the turnpike system.
A 6 percent increase for cash and E-ZPass went into effect in January. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission previously said the increase was needed to meet funding and capital-improvement obligations.
The commission says it is required by law to offer $450 million in supplemental funding to PennDOT annually.
Both turnpike and PennDOT representatives declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are seeking lower toll rates and a possible refund from earlier years.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 7, 2018 9:46 p.m.
Tolls increase 6 percent on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- January 5, 2018 11:35 a.m.
Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- July 18, 2017 3:42 p.m.
PA Turnpike OKs 6 percent toll increase to take effect in Jan.
- January 2, 2017 midnight
Gas tax, turnpike tolls rise in Pa.
- March 20, 2018 1:18 p.m.
PennDOT imposes restrictions on interstates across Pennsylvania
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.