Toledo Police: We will adopt cat if department reaches 20K Twitter followers
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department is trying to grow its social media reach by promising to adopt a police cat through the local humane society if the department gets a certain number of Twitter followers.
The Toledo Police Department says it will adopt a cat from a local animal shelter if the department reaches 20,000 followers on its Twitter site.
The department issued the challenge after Toledo Assistant Fire Chief Karen Marquardt issued her own challenge to Police Chief George Kral to “get 10,000 followers” and to adopt a comfort cat.
Police officials say the cat will be used for therapeutic purposes.
The Toledo Area Humane Society says it will be excited to view the results and see which cat will get a home with the police.
