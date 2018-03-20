Submit information for Holy Week, Easter

The Vindicator will run a listing of area services that are open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, March 25; Holy Thursday, March 29; Good Friday, March 30; Holy Saturday, March 31; and Easter, April 1.

The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Publication will be Saturday.

Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification.

Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com, mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712.

Accident blocks off roads

STRUTHERS

Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue were temporarily blocked off after an accident Monday evening.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, city police said a car failed to yield while turning from Youngstown-Poland Road onto Lincoln Street and collided with a truck.

Police say two people in the car were OK.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Schiavoni distinction

BOARDMAN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Democratic candidate for governor, was given a “gun sense candidate distinction” from Moms Demand Action, a group that organized in 2012 after 26 people were killed in a Newton, Conn., school shooting.

“Most Ohioans understand that you can support the Second Amendment while also taking basic measures to keep our kids alive. It’s way past time for state leaders to act,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. Schiavoni said he has a plan that includes increased school safety, access to mental-health resources, background checks without loopholes and basic regulations for firearms.

New exhibit at museum

YOUNGSTOWN

A new exhibit highlighting midcentury modern designs and furnishings will open at noon Wednesday at the Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave.

The exhibit will have a local focus that includes the 1948 Youngstown Kitchens set, items from the Plakie Toy Co., and a 1950s Formica and aluminum executive desk from GF Office Equipment.

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s board of directors will meet at the museum today to rededicate the gallery with its new theme as the Anne Kilcawley Christman Decorative Arts Gallery, with a new graphic panel dedicated to Mrs. Christman’s memory and perpetual support of the society.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 ($6 for seniors and college students; $5 for children age 3 to 18).

Sracic gets a Fulbright

YOUNGSTOWN

Paul Sracic, Youngstown State University Politics and International Relations professor and chairman, has been granted a Fulbright Award to lecture in Japan.

Sracic has earned two Fulbright honors. His first in 2009 was also in Japan.

Sracic’s award runs from September 2018 through July 2018 and will include lecturing on American trade politics at Waseda University in Tokyo and Yokohama National University in Yokohama.

The Fulbright Program, started in 1946, aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Boil-water advisory

HUBBARD

There is a precautionary boil-water advisory after repairs were made to the water main in the Elmwood Drive and Moore Street area.

City officials emphasize there is nothing wrong with the water, but they have to issue an advisory until their tests confirm the water is safe. Residents living on Elmwood Drive from Ruth Drive to Gary Drive and on Moore Street from Elmwood Drive to Elizabeth Street are advised to boil their drinking water for three to five minutes.

Arraigned in drug case

WARREN

Wade T. Sharp III, 55, of Warner Road in Vienna, was arraigned last week in Warren Municipal court on felony drug possession stemming from a Sept. 7 traffic stop in the city.

A not-guilty plea was entered, and a personal-recognizance bond of $5,000 was set, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything. He was released from the Trumbull County jail after the hearing.

The charge stems from a 4:20 p.m. Sept. 7 traffic stop on Youngstown Road near Willard Avenue Southeast. An officer reported seeing small bags with white powder residue in the vehicle that were collected as evidence. Sharp said he obtained the drugs for other people, police said.

He was released at the scene, and the charge was filed Feb. 6, after the substances were analyzed at a state crime lab.

Career workshop set

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority sponsors a family self-sufficiency program career workshop from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Brier Hill Community Room, 263 Dupont Ave.

The program features workshops on how to showcase your qualifications and experience to potential employers. Organizations participating are UHC Community Plan, Valley Counseling Services, Mahoning County branch of Ohio Means Jobs, Youngstown Office of Minority Health and Ohioans with Disabilities.

Snacks and refreshments will be offered. To register, contact Dollaine Holmes or Terrica Wilson, YMHA self-sufficiency coordinators, at 330-744-2161, ext. 274 or 248.

Garden group to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and in the city. Community Police officer Melvin Johnson will be in attendance.

The meeting will take place in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave.

Adult education classes

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Aspire will register adult students for free adult education classes at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. Registration will take place at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Classes include study for the General Educational Development exam as well as brush-up before entering a career program or college. Interested adults must be on time and plan to stay for four hours.

Adult classes are free to attend with both day and night options, and there are six locations to choose from in Mahoning County.

No reservation to register is necessary. For information, call the Choffin Aspire Office at 330-744-8769.

Plea in felonious assault

WARREN

Peter Olivarez, 39, of Raglan Drive in Howland and State Road in Champion, pleaded not guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to four counts of felonious assault. He’s accused of having sex with two women from 2013 to 2015 without disclosing to them that he carries the virus that causes AIDS.

Judge Peter Kontos set bond at $25,000 and ruled that Olivarez has to be tested for AIDS before he will be allowed to post bond.

Ordered to go to facility

WARREN

A judge has ordered Roger Bispeck, 67, of Church Hill Road in Girard, to be sent to Heartland Behavioral Health Care, a state mental health facility, for up to a year, after Bispeck was found not incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas court issued the ruling Friday.

The case stemmed from allegations that Bispeck assaulted a woman, 91, at her home on Ward Avenue in Girard on Nov. 16 with an unknown object. She went to her neighbor’s house afterward and was “covered in blood,” especially on her head, a neighbor told police.

Bispeck, who had blood on his face, told police he “acted out of self-defense since she bit him first.” Bispeck had a skin tear on his forearm and scratches elsewhere, police said. He was later indicted on felonious assault.

Writer to discuss book

YOUNGSTOWN

Writer and lecturer Norman G. Finkelstein will discuss his new book, “Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom,” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University. The presentation is free.

Finkelstein earned a doctorate degree from Princeton University’s Politics Department in 1988.

He has published several books, including, “The Holocaust Industry: Reflections on the Exploitation of Jewish Suffering.” His books have been translated into more than 50 foreign editions. For information, call 330-941-3448.

Village council to meet

LOWELLVILLE

Village council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at village hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

YSU Foundation gifts

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation recently received three major gifts totaling $450,000 as part of its historic $100 million “We See Tomorrow” capital fundraising campaign.

John and Melissa Masternick have donated $250,000 to name the Masternick Family Respiratory Care Laboratory in Cushwa Hall.

The university also received gifts to name the radio booths in the new Constantini Multimedia Center at Stambaugh Stadium. Dennis and Janet Haines gifted $100,000 and Lee Hively, a 1974 YSU graduate, donated $100,000.

For information on the campaign or to make a gift, visit YSUFoundation.org or call 330-941-3211.