Sracic gets a Fulbright

March 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Paul Sracic, Youngstown State University Politics and International Relations professor and chairman, has been granted a Fulbright Award to lecture in Japan.

Sracic has earned two Fulbright honors. His first in 2009 was also in Japan.

Sracic’s award runs from September 2018 through July 2018 and will include lecturing on American trade politics at Waseda University in Tokyo and Yokohama National University in Yokohama.

The Fulbright Program, started in 1946, aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

